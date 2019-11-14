|
Geraldine Walters
Surf City - Geraldine Walters, 81, of Surf City, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 12th surrounded by her loving family. She and her husband, Edward lived in Holmdel, NJ prior to moving to Surf City in 1976.
Her beloved husband of 35 years, Edward Sr. and her cherished daughter, Ann Schwing, predeceases her. Her loving sons, Edward Jr. and Gregory and his wife Laurie and her precious grandchildren, Matthew Gaudet-Walters, Garrett Walters, Samantha Walters and Emily Schwing, survive Geraldine.
She enjoyed bowling and the trips that she and her husband took to New York to see many Broadway plays. The times spent with her family were the most special to her. Her legacy will always be how she opened her home and her heart to everyone - Dinners she prepared and shared with so many friends and family for over 50 years truly were much more than meals - they truly were a communion of love.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's name may be sent to Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital, 200 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6-9pm at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00am on Saturday, November 16 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Long Beach Blvd., Surf City, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Beachview Avenue Manahawkin.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019