Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:30 PM
Hair Essence
1603 Corlies Ave
Neptune, NJ
Gerard Baron Lawson

Gerard Baron Lawson Obituary
Gerard Baron Lawson

San Diego, CA -

Gerard Baron Lawson, affectionately known as "Barry," 60 of San Diego, CA, formerly of Keyport, was called home to glory on Saturday July 27, 2019. Barry was raised in Keyport and lived his adult life in San Diego, CA. He was a loving and devoted brother, uncle and friend.

He was predeceased by his parents James LeRoy Lawson Sr. and Mary Lou Lawson of Keyport. He leaves to cherish his memory two brothers Jim Lawson Jr. (Retha) of NJ and Troy Lawson of AZ; sister Tonya Lawson of MD; nephews Joel, Malcolm, DeRon, Garrett and Brandon; nieces Gabrielle, Miranda, Myra and Miesha and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Memorial Service will be 6 PM Saturday August 31st, family and friends may gather at Hair Essence, 1603 Corlies Ave., Neptune at 5:30 PM. Interment private. Condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019
