Gerard C. Ferraro
Toms River - Gerard C. Ferraro "Jerry" 71 years old of Jackson passed away December 12, 2019 at home. Born in Newark NJ to the late Gerard P. and Marie Ferraro, Jerry moved to Ocean County with his family. He graduated St. Joseph's HS in 1966 and was a graduate of Seton Hall University. He was a teacher at Msgr. Donovan HS for 43 years. His passion was science and he loved sharing his knowledge with his students. He coached little league, was a Giants fan, avid golfer and admirer of antique cars. Jerry received a heart transplant in 2014 and was appreciative for the gift to further his life. He then battled cancer and fought valiantly. Once retired he could be found at Bay Lea golf course or showing his cars at local car shows.
He was predeceased by his son Gerard "JC" Ferraro January 28, 2010.
Surviving are his wife Helen Ferraro, his son Michael and his wife Jamie and daughter Kim Szanger. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren Rebecca, Ryan, Diazia and Keaon.
Visiting will be Tuesday 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:00am at the funeral home arrive at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Silverton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Temple Health Institutional Advancement: Heart Implant Division P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651 would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019