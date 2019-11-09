|
|
Gerard F. Coleman
Brick - Gerard F. "Jerry" Coleman 81, of Brick, NJ died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Gerard lived in Avon-by-the-Sea before moving to Brick. He was a graduate of St. Rose High School, Belmar, NJ and attended St. Bonaventure University, St. Bonaventure, NY. Gerard worked as President and CEO of World Wide Leasing, Hillside, NJ for 20 years. He was a member of the Avon Board of Education for 18 years, where he was president for 5 years, Vice President for 3 years and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Jerry was an avid golfer, a certified Golf Teaching Professional and a member of the Spring Lake Golf Club. Jerry was very involved within the community at The Pavilion where he was on the Board of Trustees and the Budget Committee Chair.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara Daniels Coleman, a daughter Kelli Seeger and her husband Eric, a son Robert Coleman and his wife Victoria Barba, 3 grandchildren, Kathryn Seeger, Rebecca Seeger, and Aidan Coleman.
Visiting will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9 AM until 10:30 AM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ. Committal will be held privately in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gerard's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019