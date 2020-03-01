|
Gerard F. Ullrich
Toms River - Gerard F. Ullrich, 79, formerly of Colts Neck passed away peacefully late in the evening Friday, February 28, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Gerard was the first baby born of the new year in Elizabeth, NJ on January 1st, 1941. He spent his early life growing up in Newark where he met Anna Marie La Placa, who would later become his wife. They shortly moved to Colts Neck, raised their family there for 50 years. Gerard was a graduate of Rutgers University in New Brunswick with a BA in accounting. He was a dedicated man spending his entire 51 year career as an accountant and Director of Research and Analysis at PSE&G in Newark before retiring in 2011. This dedication extended to his family as well as he proved to be the foundation upon which everyone built their lives from.
Gerard would often test his luck at the Borgata in AC. He always looked forward to his family trips to Massachusetts and family dinners at Memphis Pig Out. When he wasn't snoring on the couch, you could often find him playing silly with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, or the dogs. He loved antique cars, watches, cameras, and coins and enjoyed collecting a few over the years.
Gerard was predeceased by his parents, Felix and Francis Ullrich; and by his sister, Carol Monte. Surviving are his son, Steven Ullrich and his wife, Jeanette of Brick; daughters, Michele Ullrich of Toms River and Lisa Goodwin and her husband, Mark of Brick; brother, Felix Ullrich; sister, Rita Ullrich; his 8 grandchildren Bryan Todero Jr., Crystal Ullrich, Melissa Ullrich, Matthew Ullrich, Tyesha Rutowski, Jazznette Graziano, Lucas Camacho, Augie Camacho; and 7 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted at 7pm in the funeral home. Final interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his name to the St. Jude's Children's Research Foundation, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020