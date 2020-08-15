Gerard McDavitt, Sr.
Middletown, NJ - Gerard McDavitt, Sr. of Narragansett and Middletown, NJ, passed away on Thurs, August 13th, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dorothy L. McDavitt, father of Gerard Jr., Sharon, James, Mary Ellen, William, and Timothy. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tues, August 18th at 11am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston, RI. A wake will precede the Mass at Christ the King Church at 10am. Burial will be private. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com
. Funeral mass will be live-streamed. To view, please visit www.ctkri.org
.