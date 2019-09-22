|
|
Gerda Immele Mooney
- - Gerda Immele Mooney passed peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 with loved ones by her side following a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer's. She died at her home which she shared with Kay Charles, her partner of many years. A devoted mother, wife, friend, leader, mentor, student of life, Gerda was an example to many of strength, commitment, perseverance, and enthusiasm.
Born in 1928, Gerda was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Irene Immele; husband, G. Edgar Mooney, Jr.; daughter, Karen Ruth Mooney; and granddaughter, Jennifer Mooney Greene. She is survived by her partner, Kay Charles, Lancaster, PA; sisters, Elizabeth West (Bob), East Hanover, NJ, and Ruth Elsasser (Max), Weehawken, NJ; children, Karl Paul Mooney, Sr. (Laura), College Station, TX, Kevin E Mooney (Susanne), Virginia Beach, VA, and Kyle Faye Mooney, Lancaster, PA; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.
Gerda served the community in a wide range of roles. Organizations included: Cub Scouts; Girl Scouts; Boy Scouts; Sunday School (Children through Adult) and Youth Fellowship; and, Elder Hostel, to name a few. She served in many positions in the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, from leading Brownie Troop 419 to being on the Council Board of Directors. For Gerda, her largest servant role was as Camp Director. She was Director at several camps in Virginia and Pennsylvania, ending at Camp Runels in Nashua, NH. She was one of four people chosen from the U.S. to attend the 30th Anniversary of the International Gathering at Sangam, a World Centre of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in Pune, India.
As her children grew, Gerda returned to school; earning her Bachelor and Master Degrees from then Monmouth College. She held many different positions over the years, always ensuring that her work did not interfere with her family responsibilities. She retired from American Electronic Labs, Wall Township, NJ, as the overall administrative manager.
Music was a big part of Gerda's life. She always had music playing in her home. She trained as an operatic soprano and a classical pianist. As a result, she participated in numerous choirs, performed solos, and embraced roles in several productions. She enjoyed playing the piano at home and at church. She was a long-time supporter of the New York Philharmonic, the New York City Ballet, and the Metropolitan Opera. She instilled a life-long appreciation of music in her children.
Gerda loved to travel. She backpacked with friends into her 70's; hiked on the Appalachian Trail and in the White Mountains of New Hampshire; traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada. She went to Europe, Africa, China, Australia, New Zealand, Panama, and many other places. She was an Elder Hostel Ambassador for a number of years and enjoyed the learning tours immensely.
Gerda was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Lancaster, PA, and formerly a member of Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Point Pleasant, NJ, where she served as a deacon and elder.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Grace United Church of Christ, 1947 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
A second Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, October 6, at 3:30 p.m. at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 701 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ. The family will receive friends following the service.
Her family wishes to thank both Dr. Larien Bieber and Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster for their help in our being able to care for Gerda in her home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster or Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.
Please visit Gerda's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019