Gerda Powers, 79, of Barnegat, NJ formerly of Staten Island, NY passed on January 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward; sister-in-law, Theresa; cousin-in-law, John; three step-children, Edward, Diane and her husband, James, Bruce and his wife, Marilyn, and three step-grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew and Brian.

Viewing Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Friday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin, NJ. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
