Gerda Powers, 79, of Barnegat, NJ formerly of Staten Island, NY passed on January 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward; sister-in-law, Theresa; cousin-in-law, John; three step-children, Edward, Diane and her husband, James, Bruce and his wife, Marilyn, and three step-grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew and Brian.
Viewing Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Friday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin, NJ. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
