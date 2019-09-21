Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Lakewood - Geri Jacobs, 79, of Lakewood, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Atlantic Coast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lakewood. She was born in Brooklyn, New York.

Mrs. Jacobs was a floral designer for Ro-Saul Florist, Lakewood. Prior to that, she was employed at Rifkin Farm Market, Manalapan Township.

Surviving are her husband, Lawrence Jacobs; her son, Michael John Jacobs, her daughter, Beth Nicole Jacobs; her brothers, Hal Rifkin and Paul Rifkin; and her sister, Gail Fiorito.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Perrineville Jewish Chapel, 755 Perrineville Road, Millstone Township, NJ. Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 21, 2019
