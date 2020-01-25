|
Germaine G. Storz
Allenhurst - Germaine G. Storz passed away peacefully at her daughters home on Monday Jan 20, 2020 at age 92. She was born in Germantown, PA, and lived in Allenhurst, NJ most of her life. She graduated from Elizabeth, NJ High School where she was editor of the school newspaper, and went on to become one of the youngest graduates of Columbia University. Recruited by the New York Times, she worked as a fashion writer and woman's editor. Later positions included working as a clothing model for Saks Fifth Avenue and a marketing and advertising executive for Black, Starr and Gorham.
Germaine is survived by her daughter, Debra Higgins, her grandson Derek Higgins, her niece Germaine Connolly, a step -daughter, BJ Piantanida, a step grandaughter, Heather Hoadley, and step Grandsons Andy and Mark Piantanida.
Services will be private. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held later in this year.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020