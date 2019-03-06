|
Germaine T. "Gerry" Metzger
Brick, formerly of Sea Girt Estates - Germaine T. "Gerry" Metzger, 81, of Brick, and formerly of Sea Girt Estates, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Mrs. Metzger was born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Winifred (Mundt) Hand. She moved to Spring Lake as a child and graduated from Star of the Sea Academy, Long Branch, where she was Class President. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree at Monmouth University, where she met her future husband, Martin J. Metzger. While Mr. Metzger was serving in the Marine Corps, Mrs. Metzger worked as a Kindergarten teacher at Marine Base Quantico, Virginia. The Metzgers raised their four children in the Sea Girt Estates section of Wall Township, where they resided for over 50 years, before moving to Brick 3 years ago. Mrs. Metzger eventually returned to the workforce, serving as Vice-President and Secretary of Milltex Home Decorators, in Brick, a business owned and operated by the Metzger Family. Mrs. Metzger was also an accomplished tennis player and member of the Spring Lake Bath & Tennis Club in her youth and in later years, at the Allaire Racquet Club. Mrs. Metzger's greatest achievement and source of pride was her ever loving devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Metzger is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Martin J. Metzger, as well as by their children and their spouses, Kathleen and Donald Glew, of Arizona, Maureen and Randy DePolo, of Wall, Colleen Tobin, of Wall, and Martin, Jr. and Dana Metzger, of Point Pleasant. She was the beloved grandmother of Johnny, Michael and Brian Tobin, Kyle, Laura, Tyler, Jenna and Dylan Glew, and Ryan Metzger. Mrs. Metzger is also survived by her brothers and their wives, Fred and Carol Hand, of Wall, and Jeffrey and Connie Hand, of Neptune and her sister and husband, Jane and George Statesir, of Brick as well as several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at St. Catharine's Cemetery. The Metzger family wishes to express their immense gratitude to the staff of Alcoeur Gardens and Grace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Ste. 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, or via www.curealz.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019