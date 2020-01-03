|
|
Geroge F. Higgins
Brick -
George F. Higgins, age 98, of Brick, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Willow Springs Care Center in Brick. Born and raised in New York City, he moved to Brick 33 years ago. He was an Executive Vice President of Johnson and Higgins Insurance Co on Wall Street in New York City before his retirement. George proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II with the rank of Master Sergeant.
George is survived by his wife Lotte (Kraft) Higgins of Brick; two sons Timothy Higgins and his wife Ginny Field and Michael Higgins, both of New York City; 4 grandchildren Timothy Higgins Jr., Jennifer Dillane, Erin Marchica, and Caitlin Higgins; and 5 great-grandchildren, Liam, Kieran, Emma, Meghan, and Kennedy.
All services were held privately under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home, Brick, NJ. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020