Gerri McCarthy



Lakewood - Gerri L. McCarthy (Reinhardt) 67, of Lakewood, NJ died on Wednesday April 24, 2019. Born in Orange, NJ she lived in West Orange and Belleville, NJ before moving to Lakewood in 1983. Gerri worked as a Manager for many years at Ocean First Bank in Toms River. She was an active parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St Mary of the Lake RC Church in Lakewood, and a volunteer at Ocean Medical Center. She was in the music lovers club and enjoyed playing bingo and trips to Atlantic City. Predeceased by her loving husband William, her parents Kenneth A. and Germaine L. Reinhardt, her brothers Mark and Gregory and her beloved dog Hunter. Surviving are her brothers John F. and his wife Dawn of Colts Neck, NJ, David of Lakewood and Kenneth of Morris Plains, NJ. A sister Beth Infante and her husband John of Brick, NJ and her nephew and God Son Nick and her niece Marissa. Family will receive friends on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 9 until a Service at 10am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ocean Medical Center Foundation, Brick, NJ. 08724 Attn: Matthew D. Lang, Executive Director 732-751-5116 [email protected] https://1409.thankyou4caring.org/pages/donation-page---omc2



