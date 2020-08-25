Gershom Gilbert Nathaniel Tomlinson



Lincroft - Gershom Gilbert Nathaniel Tomlinson of Lincroft died peacefully on August 20, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center from complications of pancreatic cancer.



He was born in Antigua on January 18, 1926, and served in the British Army during World War Two. He came to the United States in September 1951 to attend Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) and graduated with a degree in Chemistry/Biology. He was awarded a master's degree in Historical and Comparative Foundations of Education from Columbia University in 1966. In 1959, he began teaching science at Middletown High School, where he later served as an assistant principal. He joined the original administrative staff of the newly established Brookdale Community College in 1969 and held various positions there before retiring as interim president in 1991.



He was a congregant of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Red Bank, where he sang in the choir and served several terms on the vestry. He was chairman of the Advisory Committee of Catholic Charities of Monmouth County and served as a member of the board of Catholic Charities of Trenton, the board of Family and Children's Services of Monmouth County, the Monmouth County Juvenile Conference Committee, the Monmouth County Library Association, the Monmouth County Mental Health Advisory Board, and the Ranney School Board of Trustees.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ella Mae Simmons Tomlinson; his daughter Susan Tomlinson of Cambridge, Massachusetts; his sister Aneta Tomlinson of London, England; his wife's sister-in-law Evelyn Simmons of Ahoskie, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Gershom and Susannah Tomlinson, his brothers Arthur Tomlinson and Humphrey Tomlinson, and his sisters Christaline Tomlinson and Daisy Walter.



Funeral services were private. A memorial service will take place when it is safe to do so. Donations may be made to the Gershom G. N. Tomlinson Scholarship Fund at Brookdale Community College.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store