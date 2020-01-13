Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church
Forked River, NJ
View Map
Forked River - Gertrude A. Caruso, of the Forked River section of Lacey Township, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on January 11, 2020.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, Vincent and her adoring son, Vincent.

Gert is survived by her cherished daughter, Jane and her caring "Son" in Law John. Also surviving are her devoted sister, Sharon Hodge and husband, Edward and dear sister-in-law, Joan Caruso; many nieces; nephews; her Godson, Adam; and a host of thoughtful friends.

Friends may call from 2 - 7 pm Wednesday at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey. Relatives and friends of the family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, at 9:30 am from the funeral home, hence to St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Forked River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow at Saint Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. For donation and addition information, please visit laytons.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
