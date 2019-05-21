Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
Interment
Following Services
NJ Veteran's Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Dalm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Dalm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertrude Dalm Obituary
Gertrude Dalm

Whiting - Gertrude E. Dalm, nee Schramm, age 89, of Whiting, died Friday, May 17 at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. Born in Manhattan, she lived in Queens prior to moving to Whiting in 1996. She was employed with John Hancock Life Insurance Co. for 26 years until her retirement in 1984.

She was an active member of Community Reformed Church, Whiting belonging to the Ladies Guild and acting as their financial secretary for 20 years.

Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Frederick in 2015.

She is survived by her brother, William C. Schramm and his wife, Zitta; a dear friend, Ellen R. Bridgman; nieces, Karen Klein, Lisa, Warshel, Susan Redmond and Laurie Athenas; nephew, Bobby Peterson and goddaughter, Carol McHale.

Visitation will take place Thursday from 3-6pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. A funeral service will be held Friday 9am at Community Reformed Church. Interment will follow at NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Reformed Church. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now