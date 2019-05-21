|
Gertrude Dalm
Whiting - Gertrude E. Dalm, nee Schramm, age 89, of Whiting, died Friday, May 17 at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. Born in Manhattan, she lived in Queens prior to moving to Whiting in 1996. She was employed with John Hancock Life Insurance Co. for 26 years until her retirement in 1984.
She was an active member of Community Reformed Church, Whiting belonging to the Ladies Guild and acting as their financial secretary for 20 years.
Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Frederick in 2015.
She is survived by her brother, William C. Schramm and his wife, Zitta; a dear friend, Ellen R. Bridgman; nieces, Karen Klein, Lisa, Warshel, Susan Redmond and Laurie Athenas; nephew, Bobby Peterson and goddaughter, Carol McHale.
Visitation will take place Thursday from 3-6pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. A funeral service will be held Friday 9am at Community Reformed Church. Interment will follow at NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Reformed Church. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019