Gertrude Harris SealoNeptune - Gertrude Harris Sealo, 98, of Neptune, NJ passed away on July 5, 2020 in Millenium Memory Care, Ocean, NJ. She was born in Camden, SC on August 6, 1921. Viewing will be 11 am Sat, July 11 until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm at James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Augustine Episcopal Church, Asbury Park, NJ. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com