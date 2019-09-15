|
Gertrude I. Kuzianik
Spring Lake Heights - Gertrude I. (nee Voldstad) Kuzianik, 85 of Spring Lake Heights passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Jackson.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she had resided in Spring Lake Heights for the past 28 years. While a resident of Brooklyn, she was a Communicant of St. Athanasius Parish. Since moving to Spring Lake Heights, Gertrude was a member of St. Catharine's Parish, Spring Lake and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of St. Catharine's & St. Margaret's Parish.
Gertrude was predeceased by her parents Marvin and Elsie (nee Stahl) Voldstad, her beloved husband Eddie Kuzianik on December 29, 2006 and her brother Arthur Voldstad.
Surviving are her devoted children, Patricia & husband Barry Brodsky of Howell, David and Deborah Kuzianik of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Richard Kuzianik of Spring Lake Heights, Kevin and Karen Kuzianik of Palm Harbor, FL, her brother Richard Voldstad of Kennett Square, PA and 7 cherished grandchildren.
Visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:00am at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Burial will be in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cem., Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019