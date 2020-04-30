Gertrude M. Cook
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude M. Cook

Keyport - Gertrude M. Cook, 97, of Keyport, NJ passed away Tuesday, April 28th, at Anchor Care and Rehab, Hazlet.

Gertrude was born in Jersey City, NJ on August 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Gertrude (Renner) and Henry Meyer. She lived in Jersey City for many years before moving to Keyport. Gertrude was a switchboard operator at Manufacturers Finance Company and a member of the Eastern Star.

Gertrude is predeceased by her husband Walter, her son Walter and her brother Frederick Meyer.

She is survived by her loving daughter Lois Carscadden and her husband John, of Holmdel, NJ., and her cherished 7 grandchildren; Doreen Cook, Douglas Cook, Dawn O'Malley, John Carscadden, Christopher Carscadden, Nicole Pellegrino, Matthew Carscadden and 15 great-grandchildren.

Gertrude will have a private burial at Bayview Cemetery in Jersey City, NJ.

For information visit www.dayfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Bayview Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved