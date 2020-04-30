Gertrude M. Cook
Keyport - Gertrude M. Cook, 97, of Keyport, NJ passed away Tuesday, April 28th, at Anchor Care and Rehab, Hazlet.
Gertrude was born in Jersey City, NJ on August 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Gertrude (Renner) and Henry Meyer. She lived in Jersey City for many years before moving to Keyport. Gertrude was a switchboard operator at Manufacturers Finance Company and a member of the Eastern Star.
Gertrude is predeceased by her husband Walter, her son Walter and her brother Frederick Meyer.
She is survived by her loving daughter Lois Carscadden and her husband John, of Holmdel, NJ., and her cherished 7 grandchildren; Doreen Cook, Douglas Cook, Dawn O'Malley, John Carscadden, Christopher Carscadden, Nicole Pellegrino, Matthew Carscadden and 15 great-grandchildren.
Gertrude will have a private burial at Bayview Cemetery in Jersey City, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.