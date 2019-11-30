|
Gertrude M. (nee Bopp) Goff
Point Pleasant Borough - Gertrude M. (nee Bopp) Goff, 94 of Point Pleasant Borough, formerly of Clark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. Gertrude was born and raised in Union and was a graduate of Union High School. She worked for over 30 years as a sales representative for Sears in Watchung, NJ retiring in 1990. Gertrude along with her husband enjoyed wintering in Stuart, FL for 10 years before her husband Patrick's passing. She was very active in the Clark Senior Citizen Club, AARP and working the election polls up until she was 91 years old. Gertrude loved watching sports especially her NY Yankees.
Gertrude was predeceased by her husband of 52 years Patrick in 1999 and also by her three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her three loving daughters and their husbands, Maureen and Kenneth Wines of Manalapan, Diane and Joseph Andrusaitis of Point Pleasant Borough and Barbara and Michael Butkus of Marietta, GA. Gertrude was the cherished grandmother to five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on December 9th, 2019 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 6 Osborn Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Common Ground Children's Grief Center 67 Taylor Avenue Manasquan, NJ 08736. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019