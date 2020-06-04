Gertrude May Moore
1931 - 2020
Gertrude May Moore

Ocean Grove - GERTRUDE MAY MOORE APRIL 11, 1931 - JUNE 1, 2020 OCEAN GROVE, NJ Gertrude "Trudy" Moore of Ocean Grove, NJ, passed away on June 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on April 11, 1931 to Joseph and Rose Todhunter in Lawrence, MA. Gertrude, along with her husband Daniel, spent 45 years as ministers in The Salvation Army, retiring in 1996 with the rank of Major. Gertrude was blessed with musical talent. She loved to sing and play the piano. She also loved young people. She and her husband were encouragers. They often called themselves 'CEO's - Christians Encouraging Others. Her ministry in The Salvation Army took her to many places. Before her marriage she served in Maine and New Hampshire. Later she joined her husband in Ohio where they had 3 sons. They raised their family in Ohio and New Jersey. Later she and Daniel served The Salvation Army in Massachusetts and New York City. She is predeceased by her parents, her two sisters, Florence and Isabel, her brother William, and her great-granddaughter, Madison. She is survived by her husband, Daniel, and her three sons; Daniel (Mary), of Middletown, NY; David (Norma) of Springfield, MA; and Paul (Sherrylyn) of Youngstown, OH. She was also blessed with 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6. 2020. At a later date, a Celebration of Life will be held for friends and extended family. Services will be organized by Ely Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army World Service Fund, 605 Asbury Ave. Asbury Park, NJ 07712. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
