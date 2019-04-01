|
Gertrude "Trudy" Miller
Bayville - Gertrude "Trudy" E. Miller (nee Schlenker), age 85 of Bayville, passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Trudy was raised in Irvington, NJ and moved to the Bayville area when she was 18. She worked as a bank teller for 25 years at The First National Bank of Toms River retiring in 1990. Trudy was an active member of the Lacey United Methodist Church and was a volunteer at Community Medical Center. Trudy enjoyed going with her family to Broadway shows, and was an avid reader.
Trudy was predeceased by her parents Hugo and Rosa Schlenker as well as her in-laws, William and Dorothy Miller. She is survived by her children Rose Coram, William B. Miller, Jr. and Dorothy Cochran. She enjoyed a special bond with her only grandchild, Becki Figueroa, who was her sunshine. Trudy would always say they were "joined at the good hip"; she is also survived by Becki's husband, James.
A viewing will be held at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ 08731, on Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 from 10am until the time of service at Noon. In lieu of flowers, prayerfully consider a donation to Lacey United Methodist Church. Riggs Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019