Gertrude Weaver
Barnegat - Gertrude Selina "Babe" (Meeks) Weaver, 91, of Barnegat, NJ, formerly of Waretown, NJ and Lake Worth FL, passed away at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 1928 and grew up in Philadelphia and Absecon. Her father affectionately nicknamed her "Babe" when she was a child. Babe and her husband Joseph owned & operated Weaver's Pharmacy in Atlantic City in the 1950's and then Barnegat Pharmacy from 1959-1968. She was a proud Auxiliary member of the John Wesley Taylor Post 232 of the American Legion, Barnegat for over 72 years, and a Lifetime Charter member of the Barnegat Historical Society, in addition to the Barnegat Ladies Auxiliary Fire Co., and many other organizations while raising her eight children. Babe was a devout Catholic and was a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Barnegat since 1960 when she converted to Catholicism. She was a former CCD teacher and Altar Rosary Society member. Babe loved to cook, entertain, travel, go to the casino, and she loved watching her Phillies. She always took pride in her appearance and loved to wear bright colors!
Babe was predeceased by her parents, Howard & Gertrude Meeks, her beloved husband of 71 years, Joseph P. Weaver in 2018, son Patrick Weaver in 2015, and daughter Margaret Ann Latvala in 2011, and Great-Grandson Eamon Weaver in 2018. She is survived by 5 daughters, Jo-Ann (Drew) Dringus, Barnegat, Doris (John) Shannon, Manahawkin, Lois (Fred) Sauchelli, Manahawkin, Patricia (Steve) McGrew, Lake Worth, FL & Susan (Paul) Nugent of Orlando, FL and son, Bill (Lainie) Weaver, Anacortes,WA and daughter-in-law Nadine Weaver, Manahawkin, and son-in-law Gary Latvala, Waretown. Babe is also survived by 22 grandchildren and their spouses, and 36 great-grandchildren.
Many thanks to the staff of Southern Ocean Medical Center and Southern Ocean Nursing Center (Genesis), for the outstanding, compassionate care that Babe received over the years. Her family would also like to especially thank Rev. Msgr. Ken Tuzeneu for his many visits and blessings that he bestowed on her.
Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 AM on Saturday, December 21, at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 747 West Bay Ave. Barnegat, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Manahawkin. Funeral services are by Bugbee Riggs Funeral Home, 335 S. Main St. Barnegat. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ken's Kitchen, PO Box 609 Barnegat, NJ 08005.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019