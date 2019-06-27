|
|
Gessi Santos Pereira
Forked River - Gessi Santos Pereira passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 24, 2019. Daughter of Luis Marcelino dos Santos and Veronica August, she was born on March 10, 1925 in Porto Alegre, Brasil. Gessi was predeceased by her husband Elso and is survived by her four children Elso Jr. and his wife Dinora of Porto Alegre, Brasil; Jane Ramos of Forked River, New Jersey; Edison and his wife Lia of Houston, Texas; and Eduardo of Toms River, New Jersey; grandchildren Vanessa (Don) Clark; Alexandre (Jaque Araujo) Pereira; Patricia LaRose; Jennifer (Weldon) Archer; Fabiano (Patricia Canani) Pereira; Andrea (Diego Pozzobon) Garcia Pereira; Giselle (Mark) Spivey; Daniel Pereira, as well as 13 great-grandchildren - Chloe, Nina, Alice, Anthony, McKayla, Tyler, Maddie, Graceyn, Mia, Koa, Kailee, Drevin, and Ariana.
Gessi moved to the United States in December 1967 with her family to Irvington, New Jersey. She possessed a quiet strength and inspired others with her many talents that included sewing, baking beautifully decorated and delicious cakes, and most recently, a newly discovered talent in painting. She retired from Durkee Foods in Maplewood in the late 1980's.
Gessi loved going to the movies with her son Eduardo (Eddie) followed by dinner at the Olive Garden. And she never passed on the hot french fries at Burger King!
A Memorial Service will be held at The Church of Saint Pius X, 300 Lacey Road, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Cremation was private. Please visit www.laytons.net to leave condolences for the family.
A rush of wings, they flutter high to touch the sun and kiss the sky. A butterfly is with us now, no more a caterpillar upon a leaf. Gessi with angel wings, a soaring butterfly with us they sing. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. We love you!
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019