Giacomo Abrusci
Keansburg - Giacomo Abrusci passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Lake County, Indiana. He was born on April 3, 1980 in Red Bank and grew up in Keansburg. He currently resided in Doral, FL. Giacomo was the President of FGH Rebar, a fabrication supplier located in New Castle, DE.
Giacomo smiled with both his eyes and mouth and lit up any room with his presence. He was a lover of life. He believed in the good in people, and he was good down to his core. He believed in hard work. Giacomo loved his business and was proud of the people he helped. Giacomo was a jack of all trades, knew something about everything. He was an amazing cook and master of the grill. Giacomo loved the NY Jets and NY Mets and enjoyed listening to music with close friends.
Giacomo loved being Annabella's Dad. He lived for her and her happiness and was her rock for her to always count on. Just like his father, Vincenzo, Carloforte, Italy was his paradise and brought him great serenity.
Giacomo was predeceased by his father, Vincenzo Abrusci. He is survived by his loving daughter, Annabella Abrusci of North Middletown; his caring mother, Antonietta (Vigo) Abrusci; his dear siblings, Teresa Wierbicki and her husband, Roger of East Hartford, Connecticut; Luca Abrusci of Matawan, New Jersey (and the mother of his children, Rachel Abrusci); his nephews, Alessandro Wierbicki, Nicholas Wierbicki, Vincenzo Abrusci and Leo Abrusci. Giacomo is also survived by his beloved girlfriend, Gabriela Alvarez and her son Sebastian; KC Dyer, the mother of his daughter; and countless family and friends. Giacomo will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, June 22nd from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday, June 23rd from 8:15 to 9:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:15 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, Keansburg. Entombment will follow at Marlboro Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Morganville. In lieu of flowers, contributions for the benefit of Annabella Abrusci and family may be made to The Giacomo Abrusci Legacy Trust. All checks should be made payable to The Giacomo Abrusci Legacy Trust and be mailed to our family advisors, CSI Group, LLP, 165 Hwy 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.