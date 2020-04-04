|
|
Giacomo "Jack" Soranno
Giacomo "Jack" Soranno, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed peacefully from his earthly life to eternal rest on Sunday March 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his cherished loved ones.
Jack, 91, born in Brooklyn, NY, lived in Spring Lake Heights, NJ for over 50 years. Jack graduated from East Orange High School, was a parishioner of St. Catharine - St. Margaret Church of Spring Lake, and honorably served his country in the US Army. Jack retired after 50 years in the produce business, working 45 years with the A&P supermarket chain and 5 years with Foodtown. With a desire to stay busy, Jack went back to work at various local Jersey Shore produce markets sharing his wealth of knowledge and expertise for several more years. And later still, during the summer months, Jack could be found working as a beach attendant for the Borough of Spring Lake, a job that he frankly would have done for free.
Jack treasured his time with his family and friends. Whether running the boardwalk, body surfing, or napping on Pier Beach, Jack loved the shore. He enjoyed wine making with his father-in-law, Guido, and later with his brothers, son Charles, nephews, and friends at the Mayfair Wine Club. With the greenest of thumbs, Jack took pride in sharing his summer bounty of tomatoes, cucumbers, and figs, and he happily provided fig trees saplings and care guidance to many. His other loves included challenging his brothers over heated games of pinochle and rooting with pride for the Brooklyn Dodgers, later the Mets, NY Giants, and Penn State football.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Angela (Ferrarese) and his four children, Maria and her husband Mickey of Freehold, Charles and his wife Carol of Montville, Laura and her partner Christian of Reston, VA, and Christopher and his partner Carolyn of Manasquan, and his four grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Ashley, and Sofia. Jack is also survived by his brother, Charles, sisters-in-law Joanne, Dolores, and Chrys Ann, brother-in-law, Frank, many nephews, nieces, and their families. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Carlo and Mary, and his brothers, Steven, Nicholas, and Simone.
Jack was laid to rest in a dignified and beautiful manner with arrangements handled by the Orender Family Home for Funerals in Manasquan, NJ. There will be a Funeral Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020