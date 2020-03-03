|
|
Gilbert Hensley
Myrtle Beach, SC - Gilbert Hensley, age 85, died on December 25th, 20019. He is survived by his 10 children, 23 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. A long time resident of Monmouth County he was married to Carol Roberta Brown for over 42 years who he considered the love of his life.
Born in Logan West Virginia in 1934, Mr. Hensley joined the United States Air Force on May 30th 1952 where he rose to the rank of Master Sergeant. He served in the Korean War and after 20 years of distinguished military service he retired on November 30th 1972. He went on to work for the U.S. Government in satellite communications at Fort Monmouth military base in Eatontown, NJ for 25 years. His love and commitment to his country was without question one of his greatest passions.
In retirement he enjoyed life to its fullest along side his beloved wife Carol. He was a life long avid golfer, loved all sports and was adored by his grandchildren. A man of simple principles and values, a man who loved God, Country and his family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6th 2020 at t11:30 am at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, N.J. (609) 758 7250
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020