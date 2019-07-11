|
Gilbert N. Lawson, Sr.
Linden - Gilbert N. Lawson, Sr., age 76, formerly of Linden, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA
He is survived by his devoted children: Catherine A. Zelinski and her husband Nicholas of Norton, MA Gilbert N. Lawson, Jr. and his wife Julie of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Wayne L. Lawson of Keyport, NJ, Alicia S. Campbell and her husband David of Lawrence Harbor, NJ, Jeffrey C. Lawson and his wife Vicky of Forked River, NJ and L. Brian Lawson of Los Angeles, CA. He was the brother of Edward Lawson of Netcong, NJ and the late Albert Lawson, Carol Rossi Norz, Gertrude "Trudy" Lalinde and Florence Panchenko. He is also survived by his cherished 11 grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In accordance to his wishes, services and burial will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.
For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019