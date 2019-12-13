|
|
Gilbert W. Beck
Brick - Gilbert W. Beck, age 76 of Brick passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Whippany, and Bloomfield before moving to Brick in 1979. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Gilbert worked as a criminal investigator for the Department of Justice Immigration & Naturalization Service for many years. Gilbert coached soccer for the Brick Soccer Association and Twin County Soccer Association. He was an avid NY Giants and NJ Devils fan. Gilbert graduated from Monmouth University with his Master's in History in 2002. Surviving are his wife Judy Beck of 49 years, three sons, Christopher Beck and his wife Lesley, Jonathan Beck and his wife Jennifer and Kevin Beck and his partner Rachel, brother Kenneth Beck and his wife Anne, sister in law and brother in law, Nancy and Clem Hergenhan and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A Church service will take place on Wednesday December 18, 2019, 11am at Christ Episcopal Church, Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gilbert's memory to the at
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019