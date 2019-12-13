Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Gilbert Beck
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert W. Beck


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert W. Beck Obituary
Gilbert W. Beck

Brick - Gilbert W. Beck, age 76 of Brick passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Whippany, and Bloomfield before moving to Brick in 1979. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Gilbert worked as a criminal investigator for the Department of Justice Immigration & Naturalization Service for many years. Gilbert coached soccer for the Brick Soccer Association and Twin County Soccer Association. He was an avid NY Giants and NJ Devils fan. Gilbert graduated from Monmouth University with his Master's in History in 2002. Surviving are his wife Judy Beck of 49 years, three sons, Christopher Beck and his wife Lesley, Jonathan Beck and his wife Jennifer and Kevin Beck and his partner Rachel, brother Kenneth Beck and his wife Anne, sister in law and brother in law, Nancy and Clem Hergenhan and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A Church service will take place on Wednesday December 18, 2019, 11am at Christ Episcopal Church, Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gilbert's memory to the at

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -