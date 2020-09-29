Gilbert William Maymon
Holmdel - Gilbert William Maymon age 92, of Holmdel, NJ passed into life eternal on Monday morning, September 28, 2020 at the Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel after a long battle with cancer. He was a Holmdel resident for 59 years and an active communicant of St. Mary the Virgin Episcopal in Keyport. He served his church on the vestry for many years, several as Senior Warden. Additionally, he was the pipe organist for over 40 years.
Gilbert was a lifelong member of the masonic tradition beginning with becoming a member of the Order of DeMolay in 1943. He was raised a Master Mason in 1951 in Rhode Island and became affiliated with Caesarea Lodge #64 in Keyport in 1981. In 1996, he was installed as Worshipful Master for one year. In 1973, he joined the Valley of Northern New Jersey, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite. He served two years as Thrice Potent Master of the Lodge of Perfection from 1981 - 1983. The pinnacle of his Masonic life was being coroneted a 33rd degree Mason in September, 1983. In 1984, he became a Noble of Salaam Temple of the Mystic Shrine. He served many years as a Shepherd, a group of volunteers transporting patients to the Shriner's orthopedic hospitals in Philadelphia. From 2001 - 2002, he served as Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge of New Jersey. In recent years, he also served as organist for the Matawan Masonic Lodge #192 and Sirius Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Gil was a 1945 graduate of East Providence High School, East Providence, RI. He served for one year in the US Army at Ft. Knox, KY. driving tanks. Gil and his wife Lois moved to Morris Plains, NJ in 1955 when he joined Bell Telephone Laboratories. In 1961 the family moved to Holmdel. In 1964 he received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Newark College of Engineering. Over his illustrious engineering career, he also worked at RCA, Litton, EAI, ITT, and Bellcore.
He was the son of the late Mabel (Armstrong) Maymon and Howard Barber Maymon and was born in 1927 in Providence, RI. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lois (Brickley) Maymon, who passed in 2009. He is survived by his two sons, Howard James Maymon and his wife Lisa (Healy) Maymon of Spirit Lake, IA and Peter William Maymon and his wife Lynda (Schwindt) Maymon of Catonsville, MD. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Hilary, Jacquelyn, Chelsea and Rory; three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Cadence, Aria and 4 step-grandchildren: Chris, John, Eric and Crystal.
Visiting hours will be 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM on Wednesday, September 30 and 9 to 11 AM on Thursday, October 1 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ. The Masonic funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Trinity Episcopal Church, 65 West Front Street, Red Bank, NJ at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Burial will be in the Holmdel Mausoleum following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, or any favorite charity, would be appreciated.