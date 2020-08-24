1/1
Gilda B. Michnoff
Gilda B. Michnoff

Tinton Falls - With great sadness Gilda B. Michnoff, 95 of Tinton Falls passed away on August 23, 2020.

Born and raised in Long Beach, Long Island, she then married and moved to Asbury Park before settling in Oakhurst in 1954, where she lived and raised her family for over 50 years. Finally, spending the last 17years at Seabrook in Tinton Falls. She received her bachelor's degree from New York University where she met her husband, Elihu. She taught for over 10 years, before moving to a career at Fort Monmouth where she worked until she retired at 82.

Throughout her life, she was an active member of Temple Beth El Sisterhood and New Jersey Hadassah. Gilda also enjoyed going to the beach, and being active in the theater community as both a participant and supporter of the arts. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family, and always appreciated a good joke.

Throughout her life she was surrounded by many friends and family members who remember her ability to light up a room whenever she walked in.

She was predeceased by her husband Elihu and daughter Toby Michnoff. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Hoffman, husband Phil Hoffman, of Jackson, NJ, son, Robert Michnoff, of Long Branch and grandmother of Andrew and Rachelle Hoffman.

A private funeral is being held under the direction of Bloomfield-Cooper Funeral Home. Contributions in memory of Gilda B. Michnoff may be made to Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
