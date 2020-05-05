Gilda J. Rufolo
Brick - Gilda J. Rufolo, 98 of Brick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Monmouth Care Center, Long Branch. Born in Newark, NJ she moved from Bloomfield to the shore area in 1985. She enjoyed working in the clothing retail industry. She retired from Gordos, Bloomfield, NJ and later from DOT'S, Brick, NJ. Gilda was an avid bowler , loved her cats and loved spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her first husband Jerome Sanzari and her second husband Nicholas Rufolo. Beloved mother of Philip Sanzari and Joanne Bianco. Loving grandmother to Jerome Bianco, Brook Sanzari and Candice Sanzari. Services entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch were private. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Condolences may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.