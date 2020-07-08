Gilda Witel
Toms River - Gilda Witel nee Candelmo, formerly of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully at home, she was 92 years old.
The daughter of the late James and Gilda Candelmo, she was born in Orange, NJ and lived most of her life in West Orange, NJ.
She married Joseph J. Witel in 1949 and raised 2 sons before moving to Forked River, NJ and eventually to Toms River, NJ.
Gilda worked as an administrator in both the insurance and banking businesses for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Maximillian Kolbe Church in Toms River.
"Gigi Jill" as her grandchildren and great grandchildren called her loved her plants, cooking, playing MahJong with her friends and most of all her visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1995 and is survived by her sons, Joseph J. Witel, Jr and his wife Michele from Sparta NJ, Dr. Robert J. Witel of Bologna Italy, her brother Anthony Candelmo and his wife Anna of Newport Beach, California and her beloved grandaughters ; Nicole Hoyt (Ryan), Natalie Malafronte (Thomas), Nina Lambrugo (Michael), beloved grandson; Gianluca, and nine great grandchildren.
Services will be private and interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, NJ
