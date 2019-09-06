Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Christensen


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Christensen Obituary
Gina Christensen

Toms River - Gina L. Christensen, age 58, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Friday August 30, 2019. Gina was born December 4, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY and was a lifelong resident of Ocean County NJ. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Bayada in Toms River for many years. Gina loved to do crafts, travel and was known for her red sauce meals. She was a loving mother, daughter and sister and will be greatly missed by all.

Mrs. Christensen is predeceased by her father Charles DiVita and grandmother, Jeannie Freeman.

Gina is survived by her daughter, Jenna Freeman, and her fiance John Schultz, mother, Jean DiVita and brothers, Christopher DiVita, and his fiancé Nancy Judge and Lawrence DiVita.

Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2-4PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Gina's memory to the National ASPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now