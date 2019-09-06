|
Gina Christensen
Toms River - Gina L. Christensen, age 58, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Friday August 30, 2019. Gina was born December 4, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY and was a lifelong resident of Ocean County NJ. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Bayada in Toms River for many years. Gina loved to do crafts, travel and was known for her red sauce meals. She was a loving mother, daughter and sister and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Christensen is predeceased by her father Charles DiVita and grandmother, Jeannie Freeman.
Gina is survived by her daughter, Jenna Freeman, and her fiance John Schultz, mother, Jean DiVita and brothers, Christopher DiVita, and his fiancé Nancy Judge and Lawrence DiVita.
Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2-4PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Gina's memory to the National ASPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019