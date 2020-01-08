Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ
Entombment
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Toms River, NJ
Toms River - Gina Dimesa, age 48, of Toms River passed away unexpectedly at home on January 1, 2020. Born in Hackensack, she resided in Toms River for most of her life.

She enjoyed listening to music, walking by the water in Island Heights, caring for her dogs and working out.

She is survived by her dear friend, Christopher Sierchio; her daughters, Gabriella and Isabella; her mother, Agnes Ruggiero; her sister, Lisa Nazare; and her brothers, Michael and Anthony Nazare.

Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-8pm at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.

Entombment will be Saturday at 10:00am at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
