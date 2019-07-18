|
Gina Marie Leather
Toms River - Gina M. Leather, 57, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on July 15, 2019. Gina was born in Morristown and raised in Long Branch. Later moving to Toms River in 1993.
Gina worked in Manalapan at Remarkable Grins. With her love and passion for animals Gina also had a career as a veterinary technician for multiple veterinary clinics as well as an being a animal rescuer. Her family was her top priority and she enjoyed spending her time with them. Together they enjoyed camping, boy scouts, and girl scouts. One of her favorite places to visit was the family lake house in Upstate New York. Here she enjoyed the mountains, wild animals, and quality time with her loved ones. Gina's smile made all who met her love her.
She is predeceased by her mother Carol Rosario in 2011. Surviving are her husband of 26 years Paul; daughter Grace, son Eric and his wife Stevie; her father Jose Rosario; her siblings, Gloria, Anna, Julie, Jose Jr, and his wife Jeannette; and her nieces and nephews who she loved and cherished.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or atwww.pancan.org in Gina's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019