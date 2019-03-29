|
|
Ginette J. Bajon Graef
Ocean - Ginette J. Bajon Graef 9/24/1925 - 2/22/2019 Mrs. Graef "Frenchie" is survived by her 6 children: Michele Wighard, Edward Graef, VictoriaLee Stone, Ginette Graef, Gisele Angersbach, Lisette Fresulone. Mémée to 10 grandchildren and Nana to 13 great grandchildren. She was born in France, was a war bride and the most proud American. She was loved dearly by all. She loved and rescued all animals. A memorial mass will be held in her honor Saturday, 3/30/2019 at St. Anselms Church in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA online www.aspca.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019