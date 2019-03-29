Resources
More Obituaries for Ginette Graef
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginette J. Bajon Graef


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Ginette J. Bajon Graef Obituary
Ginette J. Bajon Graef

Ocean - Ginette J. Bajon Graef 9/24/1925 - 2/22/2019 Mrs. Graef "Frenchie" is survived by her 6 children: Michele Wighard, Edward Graef, VictoriaLee Stone, Ginette Graef, Gisele Angersbach, Lisette Fresulone. Mémée to 10 grandchildren and Nana to 13 great grandchildren. She was born in France, was a war bride and the most proud American. She was loved dearly by all. She loved and rescued all animals. A memorial mass will be held in her honor Saturday, 3/30/2019 at St. Anselms Church in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA online www.aspca.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.