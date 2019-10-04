|
Ginger Lee Hauter
Brick - Ginger Lee Hauter, 66, of Brick Township, passed away at home peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Always there for her family, friends, and co-workers, Ginger greatly impacted the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Born and raised in Neptune City, New Jersey, she worked in several different fields before finding her true calling as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She practiced for over 30 years. Ginger excelled in the field rapidly and went on to be a nursing supervisor for the Department of Medicine Faculty Practice with Hackensack Meridian Health before retiring in 2019. She found a second home and a second family within the department and adopted many surrogate sisters, brothers, and nieces while working there. Kind and loving, Ginger always treated those around her as though they were family and made everyone feel welcome.
Ginger was predeceased by her parents, Gene and Beulah Jackson of Neptune City. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Edwin Marshall of Brick Township, her loving brother and sister-in-law, George and Doreen Jackson of Point Pleasant, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as by many others for whom she took on the role of a 'second mom'. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 3-7 PM. Cremation will take place privately. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 4, 2019