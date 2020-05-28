Ginny (Virginia) Wombough
Wall - Ginny (Virginia) Wombough, 86, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020, she was born in Lakewood and was a resident of Wall. Ginny graduated from Lakewood High School and worked as a plug-board operator for Bell Telephone, before statring her family. She was active in her church, creating inspirational writings and baking homemade bread for members and visitors. Ginny is predeceased by a son, Robert Jr. She is survived by her husband, Bob of 68 years; son and daughter-in-laws Dennis, Cathy, and Claire; 3 grandchildren and a sister Gloria. Donations in Ginny's name to Jersey Shore Dream Center. Private burial in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.