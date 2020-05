Ginny (Virginia) WomboughWall - Ginny (Virginia) Wombough, 86, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020, she was born in Lakewood and was a resident of Wall. Ginny graduated from Lakewood High School and worked as a plug-board operator for Bell Telephone, before statring her family. She was active in her church, creating inspirational writings and baking homemade bread for members and visitors. Ginny is predeceased by a son, Robert Jr. She is survived by her husband, Bob of 68 years; son and daughter-in-laws Dennis, Cathy, and Claire; 3 grandchildren and a sister Gloria. Donations in Ginny's name to Jersey Shore Dream Center. Private burial in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com