Gisela I. Mangogna
Brick - Gisela I. Mangogna, 91 of Brick passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian Nursing and Rehab at Brick. Gisela was born in Neumarkt, Germany and raised in Munich. After her marriage to her husband Joseph, who was stationed in Germany during WWII, they moved to Long Branch, NJ in 1954, then lived in Neptune for 35 years before their move to Brick, NJ in 1993. Gisela worked as the Emergency Room Registrar for Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for family and friends. Gisela loved spending time with her grandchildren and was affectionately known as Oma to one and all.
Gisela was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Joseph T. Mangogna in 2019. She is survived by her loving children; a son John (Cathy) Mangogna of Brick; two beloved daughters Suzanne Edgar of Browns Mills, Sondra (Archie) Attridge of Point Pleasant. She is also survived by her 5 cherished grandchildren Donielle, Jonathan, Caitlin, Lindsey, and Gwendolyn: and 3 great-grandchildren Gabriella, Samantha and Isla.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020