Giuseppe Anzalone
Giuseppe Anzalone

Lakewood - Giuseppe (Joseph) Anzalone, 79, avid gardener, traveler, and master carpenter, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home in Lakewood, NJ, after a ten-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He departed in the presence of his loving wife of fifty years, Alfonza, and his children Giovanni, Nancy, and Joe.

Joseph is survived by his wife Alfonza; his children Giovanni and his wife Cathy, Nancy Musacchio and her husband David, and Joe and his wife Sondra; and his grandchildren Gianna, Jack, Anthony, Alex, Leo, Gemma, and Frankie.

Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lakewood Funeral Home in Howell, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Lakewood. Entombment will follow at the Mausoleum at St. Mary Cemetery, 1 Honey Locust Drive, Lakewood.

All events will be socially-distanced and will require attendees wear masks.

To view the full obituary and further information, please visit www.funeralhomenj.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
