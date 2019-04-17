|
|
Giuseppe "Joe" DeRisi
Casar, NC - Giuseppe "Joe" DeRisi of Casar passed away at home on April 13 surrounded by his loving wife of 59 Years, his two sons and his three wonderful sisters.
Joe was born on February 11, 1939 in Cimitile, Italy. He was the son of the late Clemente and Giovannina DeRisi.
He retired after 49 years from his business DeRisi Ironworks and was well known as a fine Italian craftsman.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Santolo DeRisi.
He is survived by his wife Helen DeRisi; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Suzanne DeRisi of Polkville, Santo and Heather DeRisi of Casar; three grandchildren Nate and Zane DeRisi, and Shelly Blanton; his three loving sisters, Rosetta DeRisi Cavezza, Philomena DeRisi Siciliano, and Rita DeRisi Capolonga, all of New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, and James Reeves who Joe thought of as another son.
Private services were held in N.C.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019