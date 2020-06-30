Gladys (Cissy) B. Brieff



Englishtown - Gladys (Cissy) B. Brieff of Englishtown, New Jersey passed away on Saturday, June 27th 2020, at the age of 92. Mrs. Brieff was residing at the Jewish Home of Freehold, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her husband, Max, and her two brothers, Alan and Douglas Hirsch.



Mrs. Brieff was born In Brooklyn and graduated from James Madison HS. Mrs. Brieff was a bank teller at the Kings Highway Savings Bank which later became Citibank on Kings Highway. She helped many small business owners with business loans for over a 30-year period. During this time she became very popular with many people in the Kings Highway area which was a very busy shopping hub. She was Co-President of Hadassah and President of the Women's Auxiliary of Centrastate Hospital in Freehold. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. In addition, she played mahjong, gave fabulous parties and always had the biggest smile. Cissy knew how to do life and she did it well.



Cissy met her future husband, Max, in the elevator at their apartment building in Brooklyn and it was love at first sight! They were married for 66 years. The Brieffs lived at 2285 Ocean Avenue where they resided for many years and were known and loved by countless neighbors and friends. They later moved to Howell then Jackson, New Jersey and enjoyed retirement for many years together.



Cissy was a "people person" who had many friends and enjoyed making new acquaintances. She loved the Jersey shore, the boardwalk and travelling. Her pride and joy were her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was also a fabulous cook. She would make the brisket, the kugel, potato pancakes and matzo ball soup for every holiday. Cissy loved beautiful clothes and all the new fashions…after all…"new is new". She always looked like she just stepped out of a fashion magazine. She was an amazing woman who was loved by all and will be sadly missed.



Mrs. Brieff is survived by her daughter, Andrea Brandt and son-in-law, Joel; her son, David Brieff and daughter-in-law, Donna; her grandchildren, Darren Brandt and wife, Joy; and Amanda Brandt Langelotti and husband, Andrew. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Leigh and Elle Brandt and Oliver and Annabelle Langelotti.



The private graveside service was held at Beth Israel Memorial Park in Woodbridge, NJ, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM.









