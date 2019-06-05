Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Gladys C. Irving Obituary
Gladys C. Irving

Keyport - Gladys C. (Sokol) Irving, 95, of Keyport died on Friday May 31, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ.

Gladys was born in Newark, NJ to the late Stephen & Marion (Vereb) Sokol. The majority of Gladys life was spent in Keyport before moving to Edison and then residing with her daughter Dian in Bayville.

Gladys worked as a (part-time) letter carrier for the Keyport/Holmdel Post Office. After obtaining her LPN license, she worked for the Christen Brothers Academy in Lincroft for 3 years. She was very active with the Edison Seniors, planning all their parties. Her favorite hobby was bowling.

Gladys is predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Thomas Irving. She is survived by her two daughters, Dian Nelke and Celeste Kelly; her brother Stephen Sokol and his wife Cathy; sister Barbara McClintic; grandchildren, Michael Nelke, Allen Nelke and his wife Debra, Ryan Kelly and Shanna Kelly; and one great grandchild, Aiden Brennan.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 6th from 5 to 9pm at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. & Cooper Ave, Iselin. Services to be held on Friday June 7th at 11am. Entombment to follow at Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019
