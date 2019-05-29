|
Gladys C. Schweinfurth
Forked River - age 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hampton Ridge, Toms River. Gladys was born in Newark and was formerly of Irvington. She was a summer and weekend resident of Forked River from 1938 until 1969 when she moved there permanently. Gladys retired in 2000 from Philips after working for 45 years. She was very active communicant of St. Pius X RC Church.
Gladys was predeceased by her sister Lillian Gaudalupe, brother George Schweinfurth and nephew Gregory Marciano. She is survived by her nieces Linda Phipps and Carolyn Sikora, nephew Michael Guadalupe, 6 great nieces and nephews, 4 great great nephews and 2 great great nieces.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 to 5pm and again on Monday from 8:45-9:15am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 9:30am at St. Pius X RC Church, interment will follow at Good Luck Cemetery, Lanoka Harbor. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Pius X RC Church, 300 Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ 08731 in Gladys' memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019