Gladys Goldberg-Daly
Brielle - Gladys Goldberg-Daly, age 83 formerly of Brielle NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday February 9th, 2019 at Mattison Crossing Assisted Living Community in Freehold, NJ, where she spent the last 5 years of her life battling alzheimer's / dementia. Born in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. She went on and received a Bachelor's Degree from Hunter College in NY City and a Master's Degree in English from Kane College in NJ. In the early 70's she started her 20 year teaching career at Cedar Ridge HS in Old Bridge Township. After retiring from Cedar Ridge, Gladys taught creative writing at Monmouth University for a couple of years. After leaving the work force in the mid 90's, Gladys went on to pursue her passion the last 20 plus years of her life which was creating beautiful poetry many of which were published in journals and magazines under her published name, Gladys Goldberg. She then went on to receive a second Masters Degree of Fine Art in Writing from Norwich University, Vermont College on July 9th, 1999. When Gladys wasn't writing poetry or attending poetry readings she enjoyed traveling, going to the theater and fine dining with her husband Peter Daly. She also loved taking walks along the Jersey shore and observing the birds. Gladys loved being a Nana to her granddaughter Rachel. She loved to read poetry to her, taking walks with her, going to the wild bird seed store in Brielle and the local ice cream parlor. Rachel called these "uncharacteristically chilly nights by the ocean with Nana". Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Peter Daly. They lived together in Barclay Woods Brielle NJ for about 28 years. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth and Paul Romanick, step son, Stuart Goldberg, granddaughter, Rachel Romanick and two daughter in laws, Dawn and Tonya Romanick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls NJ where she was an active member.
A private family gathering will be held to honor Gladys's life. Condolences may be sent on line to www.Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 11, 2019