Gladys Kutassy
Gladys Kutassy

Toms River - Gladys J. Kutassy (nee Carlson), 91, of Toms River passed away at her home on December 3, 2020. Gladys was born and raised in Staten Island, NY. She was formerly of Elizabeth before moving to Toms River. Gladys was a clerk for the Union County Board of Elections for 15 years. She was devoted to her family and always cherished the time she had with them.

Mrs. Kutassy was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Kutassy and her grandsons, Thomas and Michael. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Emerick Kutassy, sons Thomas and his wife Maria, Leonard and his wife Anne, Steven and his wife Donna Lynn, grandchildren, Dana, Nicholas, Heather, David, Brian, Christina, Janie and Olivia, all Kutassy along with several great-grandchildren.

A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gladys' memory may be made to The Berkeley First Aid, 100 Port Royal Drive, Toms River, NJ 08757. Covid-19 restriction of 50 people in the Funeral Home at a time, face coverings are required.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
