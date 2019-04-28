|
|
Gladys Shirley Van Easteren
Whiting - Gladys Shirley Van Easteren, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Gladys has lived at "The Pines" in Whiting, NJ since 2013. Gladys is predeceased by Peter Van Easteren, her husband of 61 years, in 2010. She is also predeceased by her parents Carlton and Gladys Chew, her siblings; Carlton Chew Jr., Robert Chew, Clifford Chew, Eleanor Rhoads, Helen Johnson and William Chew.
Gladys is survived by four children; John Van Easteren of Whiting, NJ, Karen Van Easteren of Cedar Grove, NJ, Susan Clark and her husband Robert of Washington, NJ, and Ronald Van Easteren and his wife Beverly of Southlake, TX. Her five grandchildren; Brandon Clark, Caitlin Kern and her husband Ryker, Michael Clark, Travis Van Easteren and Ethan Van Easteren and her siblings; Oscar Chew and his wife Sally of Haddonfield, NJ, Sara Jane Madden of Pitman, NJ. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. A funeral Service will be held 3:00pm Tuesday afternoon at the Funeral Home. A private burial will be held the following day at Lodi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or . Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019