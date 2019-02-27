|
Gladys Silverstein
Ocean Twp. - Gladys Silverstein, (Groff) born May 3, 1923, passed away on February 23, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Dr. Morris and Mrs. Ida Groff and moved to the Jersey Shore to raise her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Seymour and sister, Martha Gruber. Gladys is survived by her daughters, Susan, Sharon (Jerry), and Marilyn (John); brother, Irwin; grandchildren, Alicia (Jason), Sara, Christopher and Steven; great-grandson, Benjamin. Service will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019