Gladys Viola Meccia
Belmar - It is with great sadness the family of Gladys V. Meccia announces her passing on April 20, 2019 at the age of 96.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Carmine, sister Bessie Kelly and brother Herb Manochio. She is survived by her beloved daughters; Christine (Eugene) Wawer and Michele (late Mark) Liska; her dear grandchildren; Allison (Paul) Chubb, Kimberly Wawer, Michael (Courtney) Liska and Steven Liska; her cherished great-grandchildren; Cole and Connor Chubb and Jack and Maggie Liska; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, April 24 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, Tinton Falls. Funeral Mass will be offered at a time to be announced on Thursday, April 25 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Belmar. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Belmar Historical Society or Belmar First Aid Squad.
For full obituary and updated service information, please visit her memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019