Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Meccia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Viola Meccia


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Viola Meccia Obituary
Gladys Viola Meccia

Belmar - It is with great sadness the family of Gladys V. Meccia announces her passing on April 20, 2019 at the age of 96.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Carmine, sister Bessie Kelly and brother Herb Manochio. She is survived by her beloved daughters; Christine (Eugene) Wawer and Michele (late Mark) Liska; her dear grandchildren; Allison (Paul) Chubb, Kimberly Wawer, Michael (Courtney) Liska and Steven Liska; her cherished great-grandchildren; Cole and Connor Chubb and Jack and Maggie Liska; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, April 24 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, Tinton Falls. Funeral Mass will be offered at a time to be announced on Thursday, April 25 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Belmar. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Belmar Historical Society or Belmar First Aid Squad.

For full obituary and updated service information, please visit her memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now